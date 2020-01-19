Nuggets' Bol Bol: Still sidelined
The Nuggets list Bol (foot) as out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Denver hasn't provided much in the way of an update on Bol, a two-way player who hasn't suited up for the NBA team nor in the G League since Dec. 14. The NBA's official injury report lists Bol as out on account of "injury management" for his surgically repaired left foot, though it's unclear if his absence for the past month-plus is the result of a setback or merely part of a pre-planned maintenance program. In any event, Bol shouldn't be counted on to contribute for the Nuggets at any point during his first season in the professional ranks.
