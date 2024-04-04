Bol recorded 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over Cleveland.

Bol played despite nursing an ankle injury and logged his second-best total of the season. The 7-2 big man decided to show his range in the win with a season-high three three-pointers. He showed his flair beyond the arc last season with Orlando, and it's an added dimension that Jusuf Nurkic can't provide at the five. Although Bol's evening won't result in a switch for the first unit, Bol's role will likely increase if he stays consistent.