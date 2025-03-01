Bol posted 25 points (9-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 26 minutes during Friday's 125-108 win over the Pelicans.

Bol established a new season-high mark in scoring for the second time in the current week, as he scored 23 points against the Grizzlies on Tuesday. He's started in the Suns' last three games and has posted better-than-expected numbers, averaging 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per contest. He's forming a solid frontcourt partnership with Nick Richards.