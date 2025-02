Bol will enter the starting lineup in Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.

The big man will supplant Royce O'Neale in the starting five on Tuesday. Bol has started in two outings thus far, during which he accumulated 33 points, 18 rebounds, six blocks, three steals and two assists across 63 total minutes. He shot 41.2 percent from the field in those two starts.