Depending on league settings, the Fantasy football playoffs are either getting underway or just around the corner. Either way, nailing your Week 14 Fantasy football waiver wire picks is critical. Depth is sure to be tested as teams lock up their own playoff destiny and rest their starters, so you'll want to have a well-balanced roster with plenty of options to plug into your Fantasy football lineups. But with the waiver pool starting to thin out in the latter stages of the season, which backups can you speculatively add that might be of value down the road?

A season-ending injury for Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) will thrust rookie Brock Purdy into the San Francisco starting lineup, but might he have any Fantasy value for you in the coming weeks? And how might Purdy impact other Fantasy-relevant stars like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey? Before determining who to target on the Week 14 Fantasy football waiver wire, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 14

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 14 waiver wire: Bills running back James Cook. The former Georgia running back and younger brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook was tabbed by many Fantasy pundits as a potential breakouts in his rookie season. However, Cook didn't play in more than 26% of Buffalo's offensive snaps during the first 11 games of the season and his involvement in the offense was sporadic.

However, he was given 11 carries in Week 11 and managed to produce 86 rushing yards and now he's coming off his busiest game of the year. Last week, Cook carried the ball 14 times for 64 yards and also caught six passes for 41 yards to finish with 105 scrimmage yards on 20 touches while playing a season-high 43% of the offensive snaps. With the Bills likely hoping to keep Devin Singletary fresh for the postseason, expect more work for Cook moving forward and he's available in nearly 60% of CBS leagues.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Rams running back Cam Akers as a Week 14 waiver wire pickup. The former second-round pick looked like he was destined for stardom after a busy second half to the season in 2020 and a busy postseason that year. However, an Achilles tear before the 2021 season began cost him most of that season.

Still, the Rams gave him another heavy workload last postseason and Akers appeared to be back on track as the starter for Sean McVay's squad. However, he fell out of favor during the preseason and was a healthy scratch in two games this season. But injuries and a general lack of productivity in the Los Angeles backfield has led him back into a prominent role and he's coming off a 60-yard, two-touchdown performance. He's available in 37% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

How to set your Week 14 waiver wire claims

