Buckle up, we've reached the point in the summer where both off-field and on-field news is in full swing. This means we have to be very fluid with our Best Ball rankings to stay with the market and react quickly and efficiently to the news.

It is also important to put context to all news reports and videos this time of year and not overreact, especially to training camp hype videos released from the NFL teams' social media departments.

But there have been three big off-field news items this week.

Today the big news was that WR Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. This does not mean a trade will happen, the official request has been made. I have moved Aiyuk down slightly and Deebo Samuel and Ricky Pearsall up slightly. I can always readjust if a trade does not materialize.

Source: #49ers All-Pro WR Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade after an offseason of unsuccessful attempts to reach an extension.



Despite a recent meeting, the Niners haven't been willing to engage in negotiations since May so Aiyuk has respectfully asked out. pic.twitter.com/EWxYMvsHch — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 16, 2024

Vikings' WR Jordan Addison was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. It remains to be seen if Addison will be suspended at all or for how long this season. I have moved Addison down for now as we await more news, as I think the market will move him down as well.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested Friday near Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday night.



Story via @SeifertESPN:https://t.co/YLj7vswxSE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2024

Then, of course, RB Nick Chubb shows yet another workout video that makes him look superhuman coming back from a devastating knee injury. The most important videos will be of football work on the field, but this is promising for a return at some point this season.

This is #Browns RB Nick Chubb squatting 540+ pounds—just 8 months after undergoing multiple significant knee surgeries.



Insanity.pic.twitter.com/JlWnad2Wdm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 15, 2024

Here is a summary of moves in my rankings from all the off-field news this week. Note we can always re-adjust if no news comes from these off-field storylines.

-Moved WR Deebo Samuel up to 14

-Moved WR Brandon Aiyuk down to 19

-Moved WR Ricky Pearsall up to 136.

-Moved WR Jauan Jennings to 238.

-Moved WR Justin Jefferson up to 4.

-Moved WR Jordan Addison down to 96.

-Moved RB Nick Chubb up to 126.

