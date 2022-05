Faulk notched two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5.

Faulk had the secondary helpers on the first two of Vladimir Tarasenko's three goals in the contest. Through five playoff outings, Faulk is up to four assists while often carrying the load on defense -- he led the Blues' seven-defensemen lineup with 25:33 of ice time Tuesday. The 30-year-old has added 14 hits, seven blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating.