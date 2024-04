Faulk (upper body) won't finish Saturday's game versus the Sharks.

Faulk was ruled out after the second period. He fought Luke Kunin in the second period and received a total of 17 PIM, but it appears Faulk's injury may have stemmed from that bout. His status for Sunday's game versus the Ducks is up in the air. If Faulk can't play, Torey Krug or Marco Scandella could rejoin the lineup.