Faulk notched two assists, five shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Faulk has picked up the pace with 10 helpers and a plus-7 rating over his last 12 contests. He helped out on both of the Blues' goals in a failed third-period rally. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to 30 points (seven on the power play), 129 shots on net, 82 hits, 103 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 59 outings this season.