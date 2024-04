Faulk (upper body) will not suit up for Sunday's tilt with the Ducks, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Faulk will be absent for at least one contest after being injured Saturday against the Sharks. The 30-year-old blueliner has 30 points through 60 appearances, with eight of those coming in the last 10 games. His next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Blackhawks.