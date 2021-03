Krug collected two assists, both on the power play, and added four shots with two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Ducks.

Krug helped set up goals by Oskar Sundqvist and Brayden Schenn, anchoring a St. Louis power play that went a perfect 3-for-3. The former longtime Bruin has lit the lamp just once in his first 23 games with the Blues, but he's chipped in with 13 assists and a terrific plus-13 rating.