Krug (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season finale against Dallas, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Krug will finish the season with four goals, 39 points, an ugly minus-31 rating, 162 shots and 111 hits through 77 contests. He should produce similar totals while seeing regular power-play usage in 2024-25, making him a decent complementary option at defense in most fantasy formats.