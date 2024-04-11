Krug is dealing with an upper-body injury and is questionable heading into Friday's clash with Carolina, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

If Krug doesn't get into the lineup Friday, there is a chance the team will opt to shut him down for the rest of the campaign if the Blues are eliminated from playoff contention. In his last six outings, the defenseman has been producing offensively with one goal and four assists, including two power-play points. If Krug were to miss time, Scott Perunovich could get a look with the No. 1 power-play unit.