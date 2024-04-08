Krug logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Ducks.

Krug sat out Saturday's loss to the Sharks, but he was right back in a top-four role with power-play time Sunday. He has four helpers over his last five appearances. The 32-year-old is up to 38 points (13 on the power play) with 161 shots on net, 110 blocked shots, 64 hits and a minus-34 rating over 76 appearances this season. That's his most games played in any of the last six years.