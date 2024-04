Krug notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Krug has three helpers over his last four contests. The veteran defenseman has had some productive bursts this season, but very few have turned into sustained production. He's up to 37 points (12 on the power play) with 159 shots on goal, 109 blocked shots, 63 hits and a minus-31 rating over 75 appearances in a top-four role.