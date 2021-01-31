Hayes tallied a goal on two shots and won six of 10 faceoffs in a 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Hayes converted a backdoor tap-in on a perfect feed from James van Riemsdyk, giving the Flyers a 2-0 lead with 6:05 left in the opening period. The goal was the fourth of the season for Hayes, who has delivered nine points in nine games. Hayes' shooting percentage (21.1) is running hot right now -- he's typically been in the low-teens his entire career -- but even if that levels off he should be able to make a run at his typical 20-goal, 40-point numbers.