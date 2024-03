Hayes scored the Blues' first goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

That goal is Hayes' 13th goal and 27th point of the season. While the totals aren't gaudy, he's on something of a mini-hot streak. In the last four games, he's put up two goals and four points with 12 shots and a plus-5 rating. That's not exactly superstar-level production, but he's provided depth value recently, even if he had just one goal and no assists in the 10 games prior to this run.