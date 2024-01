Hayes logged an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Hayes has just two points over 13 games since the holiday break. The 31-year-old has been stuck in a third-line role, and a lack of offense is unlikely to help him get a promotion if a lineup shuffle occurs. Hayes has 21 points, 84 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-1 rating through 46 appearances, so most fantasy managers can do better when looking for center depth.