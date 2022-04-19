Varlamov (illness) was on the ice for the morning skate Tuesday and is set to back up Ilya Sorokin against the Panthers, per NHL.com.

Varlamov has been out of action for the last two games due to illness and hasn't appeared in the crease for the Isles since April 9 against the Blues. With two back-to-backs in the team's final seven games, Varlamov should at minimum get two more starts this season. Even if he featured in all seven contests, the 33-year-old netminder will post his lowest win total since 2016-17 when he was limited to just 24 games for the Avalanche.