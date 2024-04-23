Varlamov allowed four goals on 38 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The Islanders jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period but Varlamov allowed a Teuvo Teravainen power-play goal before the Hurricanes exploded for four goals in the third, including an empty-netter, leaving the Islanders down 2-0 in the series. The 35-year-old Varlamov was excellent down the stretch, going 7-1-0 with a .936 save percentage in his final eight regular-season starts while taking over the starting job from Ilya Sorokin. However, the Islanders may choose to mix things up in goal Thursday when they return home for Game 3.