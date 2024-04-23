Varlamov allowed four goals on 38 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.
The Islanders jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period but Varlamov allowed a Teuvo Teravainen power-play goal before the Hurricanes exploded for four goals in the third, including an empty-netter, leaving the Islanders down 2-0 in the series. The 35-year-old Varlamov was excellent down the stretch, going 7-1-0 with a .936 save percentage in his final eight regular-season starts while taking over the starting job from Ilya Sorokin. However, the Islanders may choose to mix things up in goal Thursday when they return home for Game 3.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Set to start Game 2•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Decent in Game 1 loss•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Carolina•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Stops 23 in victory•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Monday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Wins fourth straight•