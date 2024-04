Varlamov will be between the road pipes for Game 5 against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

As expected Varlamov gets the nod after having put together a strong showing in the previous outings in which he stopped 42 of 44 shots on net. At this point, the 36-year-old Varlamov figures to continue trying to stave off elimination for the Isles as long as he can.