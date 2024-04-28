Varlamov stopped 42 shots Saturday in a 3-2 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Islanders' first-round series.

The 36-year-old netminder wouldn't let the Isles get swept, making 17 saves in the first OT period alone to give Mathew Barzal a chance to pot the winner. Varlamov has started three of New York's four playoff games so far, posting a stellar 2.08 GAA and .930 save percentage despite a 1-2 record, and he should get the nod again Tuesday for Game 5 as the series shifts back to Carolina.