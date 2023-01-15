Steel logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Steel continues to be a regular contributor on offense -- he has two goals and seven helpers over his last nine games. He helped out on a Frederick Gaudreau tally in the second period Saturday. Steel has matched his career high with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) through just 42 contests. It took him 65 games to reach the same level of offense in 2019-20. The top-line center has added 57 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-13 rating this season.