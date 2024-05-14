Steel scored an empty-net goal on two shots, dished a shorthanded assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Steel's shot on a shorthanded chance led to Wyatt Johnston's goal on a rebound. Steel also deposited an empty-netter to seal the Stars' third straight win. The 26-year-old has just four points through 11 playoff outings, but three of them have come over the last two games. He could be in line for a larger role if Roope Hintz (upper body) misses time after leaving Monday's contest in the first period.