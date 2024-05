Steel logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Steel has just two assists to go with eight shots on net and 15 hits through 10 playoff outings. He's exceeded 14 minutes of ice time in four straight games despite being listed on the Stars' fourth line. Steel is far from a reliable scorer, but he appears to have the trust of head coach Pete DeBoer to handle a versatile depth role during the postseason.