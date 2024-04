Steel logged an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Steel snapped a nine-game point drought with the helper on Ty Dellandrea's go-ahead goal in the second period. The 26-year-old Steel continues to see steady usage on the fourth line. He was solid with 24 points, 86 shots on net, 58 hits and 29 PIM over 77 regular-season appearances while filling a variety of spots in the bottom six.