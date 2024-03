Steel scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Steel's third-period tally chased Tristan Jarry from the game. The goal was Steel's first point in six outings. With the Stars missing only Evgenii Dadonov (lower body) among their forwards, Steel will need to stay sharp in a bottom-six role to avoid being a healthy scratch. The 26-year-old is up to eight goals, 21 points, 71 shots on net, 52 hits and 27 PIM through 66 appearances.