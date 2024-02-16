Steel scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Predators.

Steel picked off a pass to score 35 seconds into the game, setting the tone in a game the Stars dominated. The center added a primary helper on Craig Smith's tally later in the first period. Steel's got some job security for now with Evgenii Dadonov (lower body) out, though Steel hasn't been scratched since November. The 26-year-old is at 18 points, 54 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 49 appearances in a bottom-six role.