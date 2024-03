Steel notched an assist and three hits in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Steel set up a Radek Faksa tally in the first period, which stood as the game-winner. With two helpers over the last three games, Steel is starting to shake off a slump that limited him to three points over 13 outings in February. He's at 20 points, 63 shots on net, 42 hits and 25 PIM over 60 appearances this season, playing primarily in a bottom-six role.