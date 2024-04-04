Steel scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

The Stars got a big game out of their fourth line, with Steel setting up Radek Faksa on the opening goal at 2:08 of the first period. Steel also scored the team's fifth tally of the game late in the second. The 26-year-old has four points over his last six outings despite not seeing more than 15 minutes of ice time any of those games. He's produced nine goals, 24 points, 78 shots on net, 56 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 71 contests this season.