Steel notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Steel set up a Mason Marchment tally in the first period. With Tyler Seguin (lower body) resting after a recent return from injury, Steel remained on the fourth line while Ty Dellandrea moved up the lineup. Steel has four points over 11 outings in March, and he's up to eight goals, 14 helpers, 74 shots on net, 55 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 68 contests overall.