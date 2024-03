Steel notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Steel snapped his eight-game point drought by assisting on Radek Faksa's second-period tally. While he's floated around the lineup at times, Steel has been firmly in place as the fourth-line center since Tyler Seguin (lower body) exited the lineup. Steel has 19 points, 62 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 58 appearances, but fantasy managers can likely find better options on the waiver wire.