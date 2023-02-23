The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 32-25 overall and 17-12 at home, while the Trail Blazers are 28-30 overall and 12-16 on the road. The two franchises have only met once so far this season and it was early, with Portland capturing a 115-108 win as 3-point underdogs in Sacramento.

The Trail Blazers have now won and covered two of the last three head-to-head matchups with the Kings. However, Sacramento is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 240.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers spread: Kings -6.5

Kings vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 240 points

Kings vs. Trail Blazers money line: Sacramento -250, Portland +205

What you need to know about the Kings

The matchup between Sacramento and the Phoenix Suns last Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Sacramento falling 120-109 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Center Domantas Sabonis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 15 rebounds in addition to seven assists.

De'Aaron Fox also had a massive game with 35 points, and those two Kings All-Stars have been the driving forces in Sacramento entering the second half sitting third in the Western Conference standings. Fox is averaging 24.8 points and 6.2 assists per game while Sabonis is averaging 18.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, Portland has to be hurting after a devastating 126-101 loss at the hands of the Washington Wizards last week. Portland was down 97-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by point guard Damian Lillard, who posted a double-double on 39 points and 10 boards along with six dimes.

Lillard will have to carry a heavy load again on Thursday with Anfernee Simons (ankle) and Jusuf Nurkic (calf) both out. Simons is averaging 21.4 points per game while Nurkic is averaging 13.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest. However, Lillard is clearly equipped to handle a large scoring load, as he's averaging 38.2 points and 7.2 assists over his last 12 games and the Blazers are 7-5 during that span.

