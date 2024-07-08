The United States Olympic men's basketball team got back for a four-day camp in Las Vegas during Fourth of July weekend. The team had a photoshoot for the upcoming Summer Games, and the NBA social media team had some of the team's players attempt to spin a basketball on their fingers.

While it may seem like a fairly simple task, multiple members of the team were unable to spin a ball on their finger.

As soon as the video begins, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry admits he is unable to spin a basketball on his fingers. Later in the video, Curry said he's "embarrassed" he can't do it despite being one of the top shooters and ball-handlers the sport has ever seen.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also revealed he is unable to accomplish the task. James gives it an attempt, but the ball doesn't seem to stay on his finger very long.

Both Tyrese Haliburton and Joel Embiid also aren't able to spin a ball, and they caught a little bit of flack from teammate Kevin Durant for it. Durant joked that Embiid not being able to accomplish the feat is "sickening."

While it may come as a bit of a surprise that some players can't spin a ball, some players really excelled at it during the photoshoot.

Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday is easily the best at it as he seemed to be able to spin the ball on his finger quite effortlessly. Despite some of his teammates thinking that he can't do it, Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis also excelled with the famous basketball trick.

It's definitely quite hilarious to see that some of the NBA's top players can't accomplish this feat that some may consider simple.