The New Orleans Pelicans square off against the San Antonio Spurs in a Western Conference tilt on Saturday. The Pelicans and Spurs are in the midst of a play-in chase, with San Antonio entering at 29-44 and New Orleans sporting a 31-42 record. The Pelicans are 17-20 at home and the Spurs are 15-21 on the road. Devin Vassell (Achilles), Lonnie Walker IV (back), Romeo Langford (hamstring) and Doug McDermott (ankle) are out for San Antonio. Brandon Ingram (hamstring) is listed as questionable for New Orleans, with Zion Williamson (foot) still out.

Spurs vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -6.5

Spurs vs. Pelicans over-under: 232.5 points

Spurs vs. Pelicans: Pelicans -260, Spurs +210

SA: The Spurs are 24-18-1 against the spread in conference games

NO: The Pelicans are 20-23 against the spread in conference games

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio is adept on both ends of the floor, including top-tier marks in several defensive categories. The Spurs are creating 14.0 turnovers per game, a top-10 figure in the NBA, and San Antonio is above-average in steals (7.6 per game) and blocks (5.1 per game). The Spurs are in the top 10 in free-throw prevention, yielding only 20.8 attempts per game, and San Antonio is better than league average in assist allowed (23.9 per game) and fast-break points allowed (11.7 per game).

On offense, San Antonio is elite in generating assists, leading the NBA with 28.0 per game. The Spurs are also in the top five in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.19), turnover rate (12.6 percent) and assist percentage (64.5 percent). The Spurs also swing the math in their favor on the offensive glass, securing 28.3 percent of missed shots and averaging more than 14 second-chance points per game. San Antonio also has an edge in transition, ranking in the top 10 of the NBA with 13.6 fast-break points per contest.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans is in the top tier of the NBA in several key categories. The Pelicans bludgeon opponents on the offensive glass, securing 30.1 percent of available rebounds after missed shots. New Orleans is also in the top five of the NBA in second-chance points, averaging 14.6 per game, and the Pelicans are in the top eight of the league in assist percentage (62.4 percent) and fast-break points (13.9 per game). New Orleans is in the top 10 of the NBA in free-throw creation, averaging 22.8 attempts per game, and the Pelicans are making 78.9 percent of those attempts.

The Pelicans rank above the NBA average in assists with 25.0 per game, and the Spurs are in the bottom tier on the defensive glass. On the opposite end, New Orleans is tremendous in defensive rebounding, securing 74.4 percent of missed shots by opponents. The Pelicans are also in the top eight of the NBA in second-chance points allowed (12.6 per game), fast-break points allowed (11.3 per game), and points allowed in the paint (45.0 per game). San Antonio is also in the bottom five of the NBA in free-throw creation, averaging fewer than 20 attempts per game.

