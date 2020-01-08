The youngest player in the NBA, Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya, just threw down one of the dunks of the season

The Detroit Pistons are 13-24, and Blake Griffin is once again injured, so it's understandable if you haven't been paying much attention to them. But if you weren't watching their game on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, you missed out on one of the best dunks of the season.

Just a few minutes into the game, Sekou Doumbouya popped up to the top of the key and caught a pass from Tony Snell. Attacking the closeout from Kevin Love, he put the ball on the floor and cruised into the open space. As he reached the lane, Tristan Thompson arrived, but instead of challenging the shot, the veteran big man tried to draw a charge. That was a mistake.

Doumbouya exploded to the rim and threw down a righty slam with authority, then stood over Thompson and stared at him for a few seconds. Welcome to the league, young man!

Now, assuming you don't watch the Pistons that often, you might be asking yourself, who is Sekou Doumbouya? Well, at 19 years old, the Pistons rookie is the youngest player in the league, and was born after Vince Carter started playing professional basketball. The No. 15 pick in last year's draft, Doumbouya grew up in France and started playing professionally there at the age of just 15.

Since arriving in Detroit, he's played sparingly, checking in to just 10 games prior to Tuesday night, and doing mop-up duty in most of those contests. But over the past few games, he's started to receive regular playing time due to various injuries in the Pistons' frontcourt.

He's still raw but has shown some flashes in his extended playing time, including a 19-point, 10-rebound performance in the Pistons' win over the Golden State Warriors last week. At this point, it's far too early to know how Doumbouya is going to fare in his NBA career, but dunks like this are certainly not a bad way to start.