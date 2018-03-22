NFL VP says Competition Committee will recommend ejections for 'non-football acts'
The determination would be made by GameDay Central, not the refs on the field
The NFL's Competition Committee has been meeting recently with the intention of recommending rule changes the league should adopt at the annual meeting next week. The committee has already released a recommendation for the new catch rule, while it's been reported that the committee will also come out against the idea of limiting all pass interference penalties to 15 yards.
Another change the committee will be recommending, according to NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, is the adoption of college-style ejection rules for players that commit "non-football acts" on the field of play. Here's a video of a play that would potentially qualify as such an act under the new rule:
Adjudicating this rule from GameDay Central rather than on the field is an interesting recommendation, seeing as it takes the decision out of the hands of the referees that are actually calling the game. It is often easier to spot such a non-football play on TV than it is live, but coaches and fans may not take too kindly to people in an offsite location deciding whether to eject players from the game.
-
Agent's Take: Dissecting Sherman's deal
Sherman acted as his own agent; was Joe Thomas right to say he 'got absolutely crushed'?
-
Theory on why Giants ate JPP's cap hit
This swap is brutal in the short-term for Big Blue, but it clears the room needed to re-sign...
-
Mock draft: Giants grab top DE Chubb
Browns wind up with both Sam Darnold and Saquon Barkley, while Giants stay traditional with...
-
Cowboys restructure Frederick's contract
The Cowboys created $7 million in space by redoing their star center's deal
-
NFL free agency: Team by team tracker
Keep up with the latest moves in free agency as teams try to build a Super Bowl contender
-
13 teams saw Manziel throw on Thursday
Manziel's latest step in his comeback attempt involved throwing in front of league scouts