At 7-4, the New York Jets have been one of the biggest surprises around the NFL. After replacing Zach Wilson at quarterback, new signal caller Mike White led the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, which brought the team's record to 7-4 on the season.

It also brought a funny streak to an end.

Leading up to their Week 12 matchup, one Twitter user actually correctly predicted whether the Jets would win or lose over the first 11 weeks of the 2022 regular season. This particular Twitter user posted in August that they flipped a coin in order to decide the winner of each of the Jets' games throughout the 2022 season, which includes playoff contests.

The fan's streak finally came to an end on Sunday as he predicted that the Jets would lose to the Bears. Still, the Twitter user managed to pick the Jets' first 10 games correctly by flipping a coin, which is crazy.

Previously, the coin predicted that the Jets would follow up their Week 10 bye week with a loss to the Patriots. The Patriots were able to defeat the Jets thanks to a Marcus Jones 84-yard punt return touchdown with just five seconds left to break a tie in Week 11.

After the Jets were supposed to lose to the Bears, the team was supposed to go on a five-game winning streak and qualify for the postseason. In addition, the Jets would earn wins in the Wild Card and Divisional Rounds before losing in the AFC Championship Game, according to the coin.

Considering the 7-4 start that the Jets have had, it's not insane to suggest that the franchise could make the playoffs. It's certainly a possibility if White can keep up the stellar level of play that he displayed on Sunday. The 27-year-old QB completed 22-of-28 passes for 315 yards and tossed three touchdowns against the Bears.

The coin had predicted that the Jets would reach the AFC title game. If that were to come to fruition, it would be the first time that New York reached that plateau since 2010. Ironically enough, 2010 was also the last time that the Jets qualified for the playoffs in any capacity.