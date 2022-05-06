The NHL fined Boston Bruins players Brad Marchand and Derek Forbort $5,000 each for incidents that occurred during Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, the league announced Thursday. Those $5,000 fines are the highest allowed under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement.

Marchand's incident occurred as he was heading to the goal with a little over two minutes left in the second period. The four-time All-Star had two defenders on him, but he managed to hit the puck past one of them and toward the goal. The shot attempt was saved by Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, though.

After Kochetkov made the save, Marchand hit him on the chest with his stick and began skating toward the puck again. Kochetkov then made contact with Marchand, making him stop. They were both visibly upset, but an official got in between them before it escalated to much more. Both players received minor penalties for slashing.

The second incident occurred in the third quarter at the 2:53 mark. Forbort swung his stick and hit Carolina forward Teuvo Teravainen in the face while making a pass to defenseman Tony DeAngelo. Forbort then received a four-minute double-minor penalty for high-sticking.

Carolina eventually claimed a 5-2 victory at PNC Arena to take a 2-0 series lead. Game 3 will take place in Boston on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.