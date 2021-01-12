According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has filed for bankruptcy, totaling $26.8 million of debt. He reportedly filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in California.

The filing includes $10.2 million in assets, including three homes.

Kaplan noted that Kane's monthly income is minus-$91,131.13 and the 29-year-old lost $1.5 million gambling over the last month. He also notes that seven dependents live with Kane.

Recently, Centennial Bank filed an $8.3 million lawsuit in Florida federal court against Kane and the Sharks over pending debt.

According to the filing, there is a chance Kane does not play in the upcoming NHL season. He has been spotted at camp and has not made any public comments about possibly sitting out this season. The team has also not made comments about him potentially missing the 2020-21 season.

The bankruptcy petition said, "Debtor may terminate his contract and he may opt out of the season, as allowed under current rules, because of health concerns given the recent birth of his first child. Should he terminate his contract or opt out at a point in the season, Debtor will not receive his salary."

In 2018, Kane signed a seven-year, $49 million extension with San Jose. According to capfriendly, he has earned $52.9 million in salary in his 11 years in the league.

Kane has played with the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres as well as the Sharks.