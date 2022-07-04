There is not a moment of pause in a transfer market full of surprises and twists, so let's dive into our latest news and notes.

Busy week for Manchester United

Manchester United are making news for Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave the club (they insist he's not for sale) and his absence from training, but they're also finally active on the market as Erik ten Hag begins to leave his fingerprints on the squad. The club this week is working on making Christian Eriksen from Brentford and Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord their first signings. Eriksen has verbally agreed to a contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2025. The Dutch left back, meanwhile, will cost €15 million, plus €2 million in add-ons. United might not be done as negotiations continue for Frenkie de Jong with optimism. The agreement with Barcelona is imminent for €65 million guaranteed fee and they're waiting to discuss the variable part with €20 million in add-ons. Once that hurdle is cleared, it'll be down to negotiating personal terms with de Jong. Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is also on ten Hag's list as he's obviously familiar with his work.

Chelsea and Man City latest

Despite having an agreement in principle with Leeds for £60 million with add-ons included, Chelsea spent the entire week waiting for a final response from Raphinha, who has given Barcelona priority. Meanwhile, Chelsea are closing in on a deal with Manchester City for Raheem Sterling and are targeting Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus and Nathan Aké of City as a priority in defense. Once the Sterling deal is done, Manchester City will shift their focus on bringing Brighton left back Marc Cucurella on board. An official bid should arrive in the coming days as he's the next top target after Kalvin Phillips was introduced on Monday.

Update on Barça and AC Milan

In Spain, Barcelona will insist on Raphinha and work on Robert Lewandowski, with new contacts planned with FC Bayern after three official offers were turned down. The club has no plans on giving up because Lewandowski is Xavi's priority.

AC Milan have contacted Chelsea for Hakim Ziyech, who may be the club's second signing after Divock Origi joined on a free transfer. Paolo Maldini, who recently renewed his contract as technical director, wants him as priority.

MLS surprises

And then expect more surprised in Major League Soccer as New England Revolution have signed 23-year-old striker Giacomo Vrioni as Designated Player from Juventus for $3.8 million. Soon we'll know more about Gaga Slonina's future with Chelsea making a push to sign the Chicago Fire goalkeeper.

