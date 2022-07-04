What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. It has been a busy Monday full of official announcements that finally marked an end for many transfer sagas, such as Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal and Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City. Christian Eriksen is set to join Manchester United while Cristiano Ronaldo was not present for the first day of training at Carrington due to personal reasons. In Italy, Monza are set to sign European champions Matteo Pessina from Atalanta. Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Eriksen to sign with Manchester United

Christian Eriksen is set to sign for Manchester United, David Ornstein reports. The former Tottenham midfielder has decided to join Erik ten Hag's team and has verbally agreed to play for United. Eriksen collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest while representing Denmark in the Euros last summer and has since faced an incredible comeback to European soccer. He joined Premier League side Brentford in January after he was deemed ineligible to play in Italy -- where he was under contract with Inter Milan -- due to his recent health scare. His new chapter at Manchester United is now set to start as the Danish player will reportedly undergo medicals later in the week.

Monza are set to sign European champion

AC Monza are on fire and are now set to sign European champion Matteo Pessina from Atalanta. The newly promoted Italian side owned by former AC Milan and Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi have reached an agreement with Atalanta for the midfielder for approximately €15 million. Pessina will also become the captain of the club as he was born in Monza.

Monza just got promoted for their first time in Serie A but are building a pretty strong roster. They have already signed goalkeeper Alessio Cragno from Cagliari, former Inter captain Andrea Ranocchia and loaned Stefano Sensi from Inter Milan. Pessina, who was followed by many important Serie A clubs, is a big statement for their league's ambitions. And more will come in the next weeks.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Barcelona close to loan out Lenglet

Antonio Conte's first full season at Tottenham has now officially underway and Spurs director of football Fabio Paratici has the intention to make some new signings in the coming weeks to strengthen the squad. The closest move as things stand is the addition of Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet on loan, according to Spanish publication Sport. Conte agreed to stay at the club only after that Levy and Paratici promised him new signings before the start of the season. So far, Tottenham are keeping their promise.

Tottenham and Ajax agree fee on Bergwijn

Let's stay with Tottenham as Ajax have agreed on a fee for the transfer of Steven Bergwijn, Dutch journalist Mike Verweij reports. The former PSV striker is set to make a return to Eredivisie for approximately €30 million. He can finally depart from the English club after that he was also close to leaving last January before Conte chose to keep him until the end of the season after he scored a crucial brace against Leicester. Now he's set to leave Tottenham after just 60 games played and will move back to Netherlands.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed first day of training

Two days after Cristiano Ronaldo asked out of Manchester United if the right bid arrived, the Portuguese striker missed the first day of training for what has been described as "personal reasons." It remains to be seen when he will be back in Manchester to start the preseason training under new coach Erik ten Hag. The next days will be key to determine his future, especially considering that at the moment there are no clubs close to reaching an agreement to sign him.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.