After losing the Finalissima against Argentina at Wembley, Italy, the UEFA Euro 2020 title holders, will play their first match of the third installment of the UEFA Nations League against Germany at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna. Roberto Mancini's side failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and need to start a new cycle against one of the strongest teams around right now in Europe. Hansi Flick's squad is back on track after the failure of last summer when they lost in the round of 16 against England in the Euros, which marked the end of Joachim Löw era as coach.

Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, June 4 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Dall'Ara -- Bologna, Italy

TV: Fox Sports 2 | Live stream: fuboTV (Get access now)

Odds: ITA +195; Draw +240; GER +135 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Italy: Mancini won't count on Mattia Zaccagni and Manuel Lazzari after they were surprisingly dropped from the national team due to injuries. Soon later, the same thing happened to Nicolò Zaniolo of AS Roma and Moise Kean of Juventus. The coach was really clear that the match against Germany would mark the beginning of a new cycle with the hopes of bringing bring back Italy to their winning ways after failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Former captain Giorgio Chiellini won't be part of the team after he played his last career match with the Azzurri shirt against Argentina -- he will be replaced by Alessandro Bastoni. AC Milan star Sandro Tonali is expected to start as well as he should be one of the key players of this new cycle.

Germany: Speaking of new cycles, the German national team embarked on a new one after Flick was appointed manager last summer. Since the beginning of this new chapter of the team, the former Bayern Munich coach counted on a mix of young and experienced players such as Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer alongside young talents Kai Havertz and David Raum, both of whom are expected to start against Italy. This is the first match of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League, which also features England and Hungary.

Prediction

Italy are in deep crisis after losing the Finalissima against Argentina on Wednesday and have some ways to go. Germany are expected to win this match. Pick: Germany 3, Italy 1