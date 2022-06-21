The United States men's national team's pre-World Cup preparations will include friendlies against two fellow participants. The United States Soccer Federation announced on Tuesday that the Americans will take on Japan and Saudi Arabia in September.

The U.S. will play Japan on Sept. 23 in a location yet to be determined, but the expectation is for it to be in Europe. Then they will face Saudi Arabia on Sept. 27 in Murcia, Spain at the Estadio Nueva Condomina.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to measure ourselves against fellow World Cup participants," USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a release. "Together with the two games in June against Morocco and Uruguay, we will have experienced a great diversity of styles and quality opponents to help us prepare for what lies ahead at the World Cup in November."

The U.S. last played Japan in 2006, winning a friendly 3-2. The Americans have a 3-2-1 record all-time against Saudi Arabia.

Japan are in Group E at the World Cup with Spain, Costa Rica and Germany. Saudi Arabia are in Group C with Argentina, Mexico and Poland.

The U.S. are in Group B with England, Iran and Wales.

The Americans finished the summer undefeated with wins over Grenada and Morocco while drawing Uruguay and El Salvador.