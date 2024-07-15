It's an offensive league now, so it shouldn't be a surprise that the biggest question currently facing AFC teams is on that side of the ball.

Somewhat surprisingly, offensive line is the position that is drawing the most question marks. Other AFC squads are dealing with questions regarding their receiving corps, while multiple teams have a quarterback position battle on their hands. And, if the headline of this story didn't already give it away, a possible trade for a former All-Pro receiver is another big storyline to keep an eye on.

With training camp about to begin, here's a look at one question every AFC team has to answer over the coming weeks.

Can re-built O-line get the job done?

The Ravens will be starting two new guards (Ben Cleveland and Andrew Vorhees) and a right tackle in 2024 in second-round pick Roger Rosengarten. Adding to the Ravens' O-line questions is former Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley's health issues the past several years.

Baltimore has decent depth (backup Patrick Mekari, for example, has made 36 starts over the past five years while playing several different positions on the line), but the fact that there are questions regarding the offensive line of a team with Super Bowl aspirations is concerning. The Ravens will surely focus on shoring up this unit during camp.

What is the WR pecking order?

Khalil Shakir enters camp as the only Bills player who has caught a pass in a game from quarterback Josh Allen. Given that fact, it's safe to say that a huge focus during Bills camp will be Allen's development with his revamped receiving corps.

No, Allen doesn't have much experience with Buffalo's wideouts. But the positive is that the unit has plenty of potential. Rookie Keon Coleman looks like a future star, while Shakir and newcomer Curtis Samuel are solid complementary pieces. Projected backups Mack Hollins and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are proven veterans, with the later coming off back-to-back Super Bowl wins with the Chiefs. There's even been encouraging reports about Chase Claypool, but I'm taking that with a grain of salt.

Is Joe Burrow healthy?

Yes, the Bengals have questions relative to their roster, but none of those questions matter if their franchise quarterback isn't healthy.

Burrow took part in Bengals spring practices roughly six months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his throwing hand. But given the uniqueness of the injury (Burrow himself said that he doesn't know any other quarterbacks who sustained a similar injury). Given his participation in spring practices, it appears that Burrow should be ready to resume his promising career, despite the uniqueness of the injury (Burrow himself said that he doesn't know any other quarterbacks who sustained a similar injury). But questions will continue to persist until we see Burrow in action during camp.

Wrist aside, Burrow increased his odds at getting through this season by adding 10-15 pounds of muscle this offseason. Cincinnati further invested in Burrow's health this spring when they spent a first-round pick on former Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims.

What's the status of Chubb & Cooper?

There are questions surrounding two of the Browns' top playmakers, but for two vastly different reasons. Nick Chubb is still working his way back from last year's grueling knee injury, and there is no timeline for his return. Amari Cooper did not participate in the team's mandatory minicamp as he hopes to get a new contract.

Browns fans will surely be keeping an eye on Chubb's status throughout camp. But even when Chubb comes back, one would assume that he will share the workload with Jerome Ford, who played well when Chubb went down last year. Fans will also monitor the status of Cooper and whether or not he decides to show up for camp on time. It'll also be interesting to see if the Browns decide to give the 30-year-old Cooper a shiny new deal this summer.

Who is the starting quarterback?

No big deal, the Broncos just have to pick who will man the most important position in professional sports. Fortunately, Denver has options in rookie Bo Nix, incumbent Jarrett Stidham and veteran Zach Wilson.

Each one has his own, unique upside. Nix comes to the NFL after compiling jaw-dropping numbers during his final season at Oregon. Stidham's experience stood out during OTAs and minicamp. Wilson, a former No. 2 overall pick, is the most physically gifted of the three.

My guess? I think it's between Nix and Stidham for the starting job. It'll come down to how quickly Nix learns the playbook and how adept he is at reading NFL defenses.

Will the O-line hold up?

Largely forgotten amid the Texans' surprising 2023 season was the bad luck the team had at offensive line from an injury standpoint. The unit is surely hoping for better luck this year while being able to show their potential as a group.

Houston has one of the league's best left tackles in Laremy Tunsil and a solid right guard in Shaq Mason. The unit has some question marks after that, though, questions that the team will try to answer this summer.

At center, the team is expected to start Juice Scruggs, a second year player whose only NFL regular season experience so far is at left guard. The good news here is that Scruggs showed promise during spring practices which should carry over into camp.

Houston's backup linemen are largely young, unproven players, so they'll progress is something to keep an eye on this summer. Texans fans should especially keep tabs on rookie Blake Fisher, a second-round pick from Notre Dame who has the potential to be a longterm starter.

Is young secondary up to the task?

Outside of quarterback Anthony Richardson's health, the biggest question surrounding the Colts is their secondary and if they need a veteran presence to stabilize it. Outside of Julian Blackmon, none of Indianapolis' top-four returning defensive backs have a combined 24 career starts under their belts.

While young, the unit has promise. The Colts specifically have high hopes for free safety Nick Cross, a 2023 third-round pick who played well when given more opportunities late in his rookie season. But the Colts need to make sure they're secondary is up to the task. If not, they'd be wise to go out and find a veteran defender (Justin Simmons, anyone?).

Did they do enough to improve the O-line?

The Jaguars believe that injuries and a lack of continuity were the main reasons why their O-line struggled last year, especially when it came to running the ball. To help address those issues, the Jaguars made a slash in free agency when they were able to sign former Pro Bowl center Mitch Morse.

Personally, I think the Jaguars' O-line will be better this year with the addition of Morse and the expected growth of Ezra Cleveland second-year right tackle Anton Harrison. The development of rookie fourth-round pick Javon Foster (whom the Jaguars view as their future swing tackle) is also key. But the Jaguars need veterans Brandon Scherff and Cam Robinson to stay healthy after injuries hindered their effectiveness in recent years.

Who is the staring RT?

No, I didn't forget about Kansas City's receiving corps, which underwent another facelift this offseason. Patrick Mahomes, though, has proven that he can win with just about any receiving corps as long as Travis Kelce is still in uniform, so I'm not terribly concerned about K.C.'s wideouts. The offensive line is another matter, however, specifically at tackle.

Left tackle is the big question on the Chiefs' offensive line. Wanya Morris, who has just four career starts, is currently tabbed as the starter. He'll be entrenched this summer in a position battle against second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia, a massive man at 6-foot-5 and 326 pounds with a 34-inch arms. Rest assured the Chiefs are hoping that Suamataia shows enough in camp to be their Week 1 starter.

Is Davante Adams sticking around?

Starting quarterback aside, Adams' future with the Raiders is the biggest question surrounding the silver and black. Adams has been open about former Packers teammate and current Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers trying to lure him to New York (other Jets players have been publicly doing the same).

The Raiders are unquestionably a better team with Adams, but a trade still might be the best course of action, given Las Vegas' uncertain quarterback situation (Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell will compete for the starting job this summer) and the fact that the Raiders would likely get some nice assets in return for Adams, who would likely welcome a chance to reunite with Rodgers.

How good are re-vamped skill positions?

The Chargers bid adieu this offseason to receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and running back Austin Ekeler, three players who played an integral role in quarterback Justin Herbert's success during his first four seasons. Herbert has to develop a rapport with that trio's replacements if he and the Chargers are going to have a successful 2024.

The two biggest players to keep an eye on this summer are wideouts Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey. Despite underwhelming from a production standpoint as a rookie, Johnston, a 2023 first-round pick, has received optimistic projections from L.A.'s coaching staff when it comes to his potential this season. The Chargers are also hoping for a productive season from McConkey, who was hailed at Georgia for his speed, agility, and route-running, among other things.

Can re-built O-line keep Tua upright?

The status of Miami's offensive line may be the reason why Tua Tagovailoa wants a new deal before the start of the 2024 season. Jokes aside, this unit needs to develop chemistry during camp if Tagovailoa is going to get through this season unscathed.

Miami suffered two blows to its O-line this offseason when center Connor Williams and Robert Hunt departed via free agency. In line to replace them are former Titans center Aaron Brewer and veteran Robert Jones, who made 13 starts during his first three seasons in Miami. The Dolphins are high on second-round pick Patrick Paul, who allowed his quarterback to be touched just twice in 496 pass plays during his final season at Houston.

Is Drake Maye ready to be QB1?

Opinions about Maye vary. Based on his draft night analysis, former Patriots coach Bill Belichick clearly felt that Maye has a long way to go before he can be considered a starting caliber NFL quarterback. Conversely, the Giants felt so good about Maye's potential that they entertained trading up to acquire him.

Sure, there are some technical things that Maye needs to work on (check out Belichick's analysis of Maye if you want specifics), but how Maye's teammates perform will play a huge role in how successful he is. Unfortunately for Maye, there are a lot of questions marks surrounding the Patriots' offense, especially at receiver and on the offensive line. Training camp will be vital for Maye and his teammates when it comes to building chemistry.

Will offensive rookies come of age?

The Jets were largely hailed for a rookie class that includes three promising offensive players in tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu, wideout Malachi Corley and running back Braelon Allen. Their development might be the difference between the Jets making or missing the playoffs.

It may look great on paper, but the Jets' offense has some question marks. Wideout Mike Williams comes to New York after two injury-riddled seasons in Los Angeles. Tyron Smith, the former Cowboys' perennial Pro Bowl left tackle, has been hampered by injuries over the past several years. Israel Abanikanda, the team's second-leading returning rusher, had just 211 yards last season.

These questions are why Jets fans should be keeping an eye on the progress of their offensive rookie trio this summer.

Is Pittsburgh's WR corps good enough?

While rumored, the Steelers have yet to acquire a big-name receiver via trade. If that continues to be the case, Pittsburgh will have to hope that their unproven receiving corps (sans George Pickens) is good enough to get the job done.

Rookie Roman Wilson is the potential front-runner to complement Pickens. The former Michigan standout has already drawn comparisons to the legendary Hines Ward for his relentlessness as a blocker. Van Jefferson (who won a Super Bowl with the Rams) and speeder Calvin Austin III will also look to carve out defined roles in the passing game.

The son of NFL veteran wideout Shawn Jefferson, Van Jefferson caught six touchdown passes for the Super Bowl champion Rams back in 2021. Austin started to show his potential last year after an injury wiped out his entire rookie season.

Are Titans deep enough on the OL?

The Titans' offensive line is expected to be much better this year with the arrival of OL coaching guru Bill Callahan and the additions of free agents Lloyd Cushenberry and Saahdiq Charles and rookie first-round pick JC Latham. But Tennessee's O-line isn't a finished product.

There is currently no true center behind Cushenberry (Daniel Brunskill, who started at guard last season, is currently slated as the team's backup center). Starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere is still working his way back from season-ending shoulder injury. HIs backup, former Brown Leroy Watson, has played in just seven regular season games with no starts.

Expect the Titans to watch their right tackle situation closely during camp, along with keeping an tabs on how Brunskill is progressing at center.