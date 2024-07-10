The New York Giants were certainly looking for their next franchise quarterback in this draft, appearing to have their sights set on selecting Drake Maye. For New York to have a better chance at Maye, it would have had to trade up from the No. 6 overall pick.

On "Hard Knocks," general manager Joe Schoen decided to take matters into his own hands in regards to potentially moving up. Schoen spoke to assistant general manager Brandon Brown about walking over to the New England Patriots suite at the NFL Scouting Combine to start trade conversations. The Patriots had the No. 3 pick in the draft.

"I'm just going to go down there and say 'hey' before you do anything at three, just make sure you let us know," Schoen said to Brown. "Just plant a seed if you are going to move the pick. Don't do it without at least giving us a call. We're interested."

The Patriots revealed leading up to the draft they were open to trading the pick, and obviously had their sights set on Maye as well. Schoen went over to Patriots Director of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf to start any trade conversation.

"If you guys are going to do anything at three," Schoen told Wolf. "Like move out -- you don't have to tell me your plan or anything -- but if you have any inkling, just call me."

The Giants reportedly offered their 2024 first-round pick (No. 6) and their 2025 first-round pick for the No. 3 overall pick, but the Patriots turned it down. New England ended up selecting Maye while New York stood pat and selected Malik Nabers at No. 6 overall.

The Giants were clearly interested in Maye, despite having a $40 million quarterback in Daniel Jones. New York will give Jones the opportunity to retain his job as the franchise quarterback this year, but it's clear the franchise is already looking towards 2025 and beyond with that position.