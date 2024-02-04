The U.S. men's national team will begin their 2026 World Cup campaign at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, which will mark their first World Cup game on home soil since 1994.

The match will serve as the kickoff of the World Cup's slate in the U.S. on June 12, while the USMNT will play at Seattle's Lumen Field on June 19 for their second group stage match. They return to Southern California to wrap up the group stage on June 25.

SoFi Stadium officially won the rights to host the USMNT during the competition on Sunday, during FIFA's show announcing the sites for the 2026 World Cup.

The World Cup returns to North America for the first time since 1994, when the U.S. hosted and the national team went to the round of 16 before losing to eventual champions Brazil. The USMNT hopes to make a statement as a rising power in men's soccer at this tournament, and will no doubt aim to at least match the run of the 1994 team, if not better it.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first to have 48 teams, more than the 32 that took part in the 2022 edition of the tournament in Qatar. The competition begins on June 11 at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, when co-hosts Mexico will play, and it end on July 19 with the final.