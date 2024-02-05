With the venues locked in for the 2026 World Cup, the countdown to the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada is officially underway.

The opening match of the competition will see Mexico play in the iconic Estadio Azteca in the nation's capital, with stadiums across all three countries due to host the rest of the World Cup. A majority of the matches will take place in the U.S., including the last four games of the tournament. The semifinals will take place at AT&T Stadium in the Dallas area and Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium, while the final will be at MetLife Stadium in the New York metropolitan area.

Those stadiums will host several matches, while the continent's other major cities will host much-anticipated games. SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area will be the site of two U.S. men's national team group stage matches while Seattle's Lumen Field will host another. Hard Rock Stadium in the Miami area, meanwhile, will serve as the home of the third place match.

Now that excitement is brewing for the tournament, here's what to know before you buy tickets.

When do tickets go on sale?

FIFA has yet to share details on when tickets will be available for purchase, but world soccer's governing body has already set up a portal for fans to register interest. FIFA intends to keep those who sign up in the loop on when tickets go on sale.

For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the first sales phase began in January of that year, 10 months before the tournament began.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What types of tickets are available?

FIFA has also not announced what ticket packages will be available for the 2026 World Cup, but the organization will likely follow a similar procedure to the previous edition. For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, FIFA sold individual match tickets in four categories. Category 1 tickets were located in the parts of the stadiums with the best views, while Categories 2 and 3 had less optimal views. Category 4 was reserved for residents of Qatar. FIFA also sold obstructed view tickets at a discounted price, as well as accessibility tickets.

FIFA also sold team-specific ticket packages and a four-stadium ticket sales for the 2022 event, as well as hospitality tickets that include dining and other perks.

How much will tickets cost?

Ticket prices will vary depending on the venue, as well as the stage of the competition. A month before games began in Qatar, it cost as low as $11 to attend a group stage match and as high as $618 for the opening game of the tournament. Tickets for the final ranged from $206 to $1607. If FIFA opts to sell obstructed view tickets in 2026, they could be less expensive than those prices but it is currently unclear if that will be the case.

2026 World Cup venues

United States

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

AT&T Stadium, Dallas

Gillette Stadium, Boston

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Levi's Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Lumen Field, Seattle

Mercedes Benz Arena, Atlanta

MetLife Stadium, New York/New Jersey

NRG Stadium, Houston

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Mexico

Estadio Akron, Guadalajara

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Estadio BBVA, Monterrey

Canada

BC Place, Vancouver

BMO Field, Toronto

2026 World Cup key dates and venues