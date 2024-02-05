With the venues locked in for the 2026 World Cup, the countdown to the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada is officially underway.
The opening match of the competition will see Mexico play in the iconic Estadio Azteca in the nation's capital, with stadiums across all three countries due to host the rest of the World Cup. A majority of the matches will take place in the U.S., including the last four games of the tournament. The semifinals will take place at AT&T Stadium in the Dallas area and Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium, while the final will be at MetLife Stadium in the New York metropolitan area.
Those stadiums will host several matches, while the continent's other major cities will host much-anticipated games. SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area will be the site of two U.S. men's national team group stage matches while Seattle's Lumen Field will host another. Hard Rock Stadium in the Miami area, meanwhile, will serve as the home of the third place match.
Now that excitement is brewing for the tournament, here's what to know before you buy tickets.
When do tickets go on sale?
FIFA has yet to share details on when tickets will be available for purchase, but world soccer's governing body has already set up a portal for fans to register interest. FIFA intends to keep those who sign up in the loop on when tickets go on sale.
For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the first sales phase began in January of that year, 10 months before the tournament began.
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
What types of tickets are available?
FIFA has also not announced what ticket packages will be available for the 2026 World Cup, but the organization will likely follow a similar procedure to the previous edition. For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, FIFA sold individual match tickets in four categories. Category 1 tickets were located in the parts of the stadiums with the best views, while Categories 2 and 3 had less optimal views. Category 4 was reserved for residents of Qatar. FIFA also sold obstructed view tickets at a discounted price, as well as accessibility tickets.
FIFA also sold team-specific ticket packages and a four-stadium ticket sales for the 2022 event, as well as hospitality tickets that include dining and other perks.
How much will tickets cost?
Ticket prices will vary depending on the venue, as well as the stage of the competition. A month before games began in Qatar, it cost as low as $11 to attend a group stage match and as high as $618 for the opening game of the tournament. Tickets for the final ranged from $206 to $1607. If FIFA opts to sell obstructed view tickets in 2026, they could be less expensive than those prices but it is currently unclear if that will be the case.
2026 World Cup venues
United States
- Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
- AT&T Stadium, Dallas
- Gillette Stadium, Boston
- Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
- Levi's Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area
- Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
- Lumen Field, Seattle
- Mercedes Benz Arena, Atlanta
- MetLife Stadium, New York/New Jersey
- NRG Stadium, Houston
- SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
Mexico
- Estadio Akron, Guadalajara
- Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
- Estadio BBVA, Monterrey
Canada
- BC Place, Vancouver
- BMO Field, Toronto
2026 World Cup key dates and venues
- June 11: World Cup opening game and Mexico's first game, Mexico City
- June 12: Canada's first game, Toronto
- June 12: USMNT's first game, Los Angeles
- June 19: USMNT's second game, Seattle
- June 25: USMNT's third game, Los Angeles
- June 28 to July 3: round of 32 matches in all host cities except Dallas, Guadalajara, Los Angeles and Philadelphia
- July 4 to July 7: Round of 16 hosted in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Mexico City, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and Vancouver
- July 9 to 11: Quarterfinals hosted in Boston, Kansas City, Los Angeles and Miami
- July 14: Semifinal one, Dallas
- July 15: Semifinal two, Atlanta
- July 18: Third place play-off, Miami
- July 19: Final, New York/New Jersey