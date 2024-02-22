Pep Guardiola has stated his interest in coaching at international level in the future before he finishes his time as a soccer manager. The Manchester City boss is under contract at Etihad Stadium until 2025 and has been linked with various national team postings such as Brazil, England and even the U.S. men's national team.

Guardiola has won 32 major titles across spells with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now City but he is yet to sample an international position. The 53-year-old told ESPN Brasil that leading a country at an international tournament is a major objective in his career.

"A national team," said Guardiola. "I would like to train a national team for a World Cup or a European Championship. I would like that.

"I do not know who would want me. To work for a national team they have to want you, just like a club.

"When I started in this I never thought about winning a league title or winning the Champions League. No. I thought, I have a job? OK. I would like to have the experience of living through a World Cup, or a Euro or a Copa America, or whatever it is. I would like that. I do not know when that would be, if that is five, 10, 15 years from now but I would like to have the experience of being a manager in a World Cup."

We look at the main potential landing spots for Guardiola at international level.

No. 5 Brazil

Having quite publicly pursued Carlo Ancelotti only to fail to prevent him from extending his contract with Real Madrid, the Brazilian national team turned to Dorival Junior. Although he has extensive experience with some of Brazil's biggest clubs, the 61-year-old is not at the level of an Ancelotti or a Guardiola. It could be that the Selecao are looking for. A new boss at some point in the future ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the U.S. is a very possible scenario at which time Guardiola might have left City with his current deal up in 2025. Could a South American adventure with the five-time world champions be the change of pace that he is looking for?

No. 4 Germany

Another potential opening which could be of interest to Guardiola in the near future could be Germany who will not be led by Julian Nagelsmann after this summer's UEFA Euro 2024 on home soil. The Catalan tactician has coached Bayern in the past and could be tempted by another powerhouse with four World Cup titles to their name at the start of the 2026 cycle. It might not be as obvious in terms of stylistic fit compared with a Brazil, but it would make sense given Guardiola's career up until this point, having coached in Germany with Bayern Munich.

No. 3 Spain

Arguably the most logical fit, though, would be Guardiola one day leading the Spain national team given that he is a former international and that leading his country of birth would likely appeal greatly in terms of dream opportunities. It will not happen anytime soon given that Luis de la Fuente has just been extended as La Roja's current head coach but there is certainly a future scenario which could see Guardiola take over and return to Spanish soccer after 12 years and counting since he left Barcelona. This summer's Euro could make the Spain job more or less enticing depending on how De la Fuente's side fares, but it seems to be the most likely scenario when picturing Guardiola as an international boss. Until you consider his stance on Catalan independence, that is -- such a position on a controversial topic like that would likely count against Guardiola and possibly rule him out of all contention for the role in the future.

No. 2 Argentina

Lionel Scaloni has cast doubt on his long-term future as head coach of the current world champions with this the Albiceleste's third time as World Cup winners. Although Lionel Messi's involvement in the 2026 title defense is yet to be determined, Guardiola could be the sort of figure to lead Argentina in the event that Scaloni moves on between now and then. Culturally it would be a good fit with a Spanish-speaking squad while stylistically the prospect is also appealing. It is also the sort of high-profile opportunity which could appeal to Guardiola although he might also fancy a challenge that requires him to end a trophy drought as opposed to continuing the incredible success of Argentina.

No. 1 England

An intriguing pairing could be Guardiola and the Three Lions should Gareth Southgate be replaced as manager after Euro 2024. The City boss knows the English game and many of the team's star players well and the chance to bring some overdue silverware back to Wembley could appeal to Guardiola as the logical continuation of his time working in the UK. Much of the Football Association's decision would likely be dictated by what happens in Germany this summer but it could turn out to be a perfect match which turns England into serious challengers for future international titles.