Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins was primed to enter the 2024 season in the last year of his current contract, but the team's front office decided to amend that situation by re-signing him to a three-year, $15.9 million extension on Monday, according to ESPN.

The 33-year-old Hopkins drilled game-winning field goals as time was expiring in consecutive weeks in 2023: a 33-31 road win at the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 and a 13-10 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. He was steady all year long, making 33 of his 36 field goals including all eight from 50 yards and further, in his first season with the Browns.

His $5.3 million average per year salary is now tied for the fifth-highest in the league among kickers, trailing only the Ravens' Justin Tucker ($6 million), the Eagles' Jake Elliott (6 million) and Colts' Matt Gay ($5.625 million) and the Giants' Graham Gano ($5.5 million).

Hopkins will enter his second season in Cleveland and 10th in the league after stops in Washington (2015-2021) and with the Chargers (2021-2022).